Bladen Community College Partnership Helps High School Students Earn College Credits

Bladen County high school students earned loads of college credits last year.

A partnership between Bladen Community College and the Bladen County Board of Education is allowing high school students to earn college credits without charge. According to Bladen Online, students earned 3,547 college credits last year, saving $332,638 on future college expenses.

“This partnership is vital to ensuring that our students are equipped for success in college and beyond. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a committed group of professionals who share our vision for student achievement,” Dr. Lee, President of Bladen Community College, told Bladen Online.

The Bladen Early College High School program offers an opportunity to earn both high school and college credits at no cost. Students don’t pay anything for classes or textbooks.

Three pathways offered through the program are College Transfer Pathway, Career and Technical Education, and Cooperative Innovative High School. Each track creates different opportunities for students’ futures.

According to Bladen Online, while 57% of county students fill out FAFSA forms — lower than the state’s 62% average — those who complete it are much more likely to attend college. Data shows an 84% increase in college enrollment for FAFSA completers.

