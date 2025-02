Join Us At The Grand Opening

Join the Big Stick Foxy 99 at the Cricket Wireless Grand Opening this Friday on Raeford Road from 11 am to 1 pm. Get an iPhone 13 for $29.99 or a Galaxy S24 for $99.99. You can win a Family 4 Pack to the Ringling Brothers Circus with dinner! All going down this Friday at Cricket Wireless on 4103 Raeford Road from 11 am to 1 pm. Click here for more information.