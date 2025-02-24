DDG Trends Over ‘Single Dad’ Comment While Co-Parenting with Halle Bailey

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Drama broke out when DDG called himself a “single dad” despite sharing parenting responsibilities with his ex, Halle Bailey. The couple split in 2024, just months after having their son, Halo.

DDG took to Instagram to announce the breakup, highlighting their commitment to raising their child together. The pair had been public about their relationship since early 2022.

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” said Bailey to Harper’s Bazaar when discussing the relationship at the time.

During their relationship, they showed up together at many public events. From packed shows to fancy award ceremonies, they stayed close until breaking up.

Recently, a clip with some female friends went viral when DDG said that single fathers don’t get any sympathy. Many social media users took to the comments of different blog sites to share their thoughts on the comments made.

One user commented on The Shaderoom post stating, “You’re a single man, not a single dad.” Another said, “A “single dad” specifically refers to a man who is the primary caregiver for a child, essentially raising them alone without a partner present in the household, while “a single man with a kid” could simply mean a man who has a child but may not be the primary caregiver or have primary custody, potentially sharing parenting responsibilities with another person like the child’s mother through co-parenting arrangements.”

