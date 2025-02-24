Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Evolution: A Decade of Game-Changing R&B Collaborations

After keeping fans waiting, Drake and PartyNextDoor have dropped ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’. The 21-song album brings in guest appearances from Pim, Chino Pacas, and Yebba.

Shot near Absolute World in Mississauga, Ontario, the eye-catching album cover shows both artists standing in a heavy snowstorm, dressed in high-end fur coats. Fans had to wait through multiple delays from its original fall 2024 release date.

This marks a major milestone in their ten-year musical journey, which began when PartyNextDoor became OVO Sound’s first signed artist in 2013.

Their creative connection started in 2013, leading to hits like “RECOGNIZE” in 2014. Two years later, “COME AND SEE ME” resonated with listeners through its honest look at rocky relationships.

In the studio, they’ve influenced each other’s work through songwriting and production, creating a bond that goes beyond just collaborating on songs.

“OVER HERE” in 2013 launched their distinctive style. When they explored new territory with the Caribbean-flavored “NOT NICE” in 2016, it proved they could switch up their sound.

Even with Drake’s ongoing court case with Universal Music Group, the pair stayed focused on their project.

The 2025 song “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” blends complex vocal layers with raw lyrics about feeling alone at the height of fame. It shows them pushing their creative limits.

Since 2013, they’ve shaped modern R&B. This album adds another significant piece to their musical story.