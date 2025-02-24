J. Cole Breaks Silence with Provocative New Single ‘Clouds’ Addressing AI and Social Issues

J. Cole released a new song called “Clouds” on his blog, The Algorithm, on February 20, 2025. This is his first new song this year. The song is direct and honest, tackling AI’s impact on everyday life while mentioning a failed attack on Donald Trump (“I’m that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed Trump/The gun that jammed cuz it seemed God had other plans”). Through pointed lyrics, Cole takes aim at billionaires’ response to global problems.

Cole blends smooth flows with bold social statements in a fresh way. The piercing question “Whatever happened to human beings?” hits hard.

The hook gets personal, looking at getting older and feeling lost. Between references to smoke and clouds, Cole deals with time passing – specifically spotting his first gray hairs.

“Straight up” runs through the song like a rallying cry, holding the message together. Each time it comes back, it hits harder than before.

People are still wondering if “Clouds” will show up on “The Fall Off” – an album he first talked about in 2018. This comes after his 2024 release “Might Delete Later.”

Despite family life, Cole keeps making music. This song comes from his commitment to stay locked in on his work.

By dropping it on The Algorithm, the North Carolina rapper steps away from his usual approach. This shows a change in how he typically releases music.