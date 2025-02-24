Keke Palmer’s Top Iconic and Hilarious Moments

Keke Palmer’s style and sense of humor have become legendary. So far this year, she had a moment straight out of fashion history at the 2025 SAG Awards. On Sunday, February 23, the actress wowed the crowd in a stunning vintage Chanel gown from 1985.

The black velvet dress, which hugs her figure beautifully, features intricate gold detailing at the neckline and was paired with black opera gloves and black Armani pumps. But here’s the twist: this iconic dress was first worn by Jamie Lee Curtis back in 1986. Curtis, wore it at the First Annual American Cinematheque Award Salute to Eddie Murphy on February 28, 1986, at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. She also wore black opera gloves and oversized gold earrings, completing the glamorous look.

Keke’s stylist, Molly Dickson, shared a throwback photo of Jamie Lee Curtis in the same Chanel gown on Instagram Stories, reminding us of the fashion legacy of this stunning piece.

And if you think that’s all Keke’s been up to, think again! Just a day before the SAG Awards, she was at the NAACP Image Awards, where she snagged the title of Entertainer of the Year. From actress to singer, producer, TV host, author, CEO, and mother, Keke has truly made her mark as one of the most versatile stars of her generation. And, of course, she’s known for her quick wit and humor.

Who can forget when she first appeared on Hot Ones and struggled to keep her cool while eating spicy wings? Or when she returned to the show years later, fully prepared for the fiery challenge? It was a hilarious moment that had us all laughing.

Although Keke likes to keep her personal life mostly private, one standout moment was when her partner, Darius Jackson, asked her how she’d react if someone came to her “woman-to-woman.” Her response was both witty and on point!

Keke also has a playful “beef” with Rose from Titanic. When she appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, she hilariously questioned why Rose didn’t think to take turns on the raft. Her comedic timing is unmatched, especially when she dishes out impressions—some of her best include Kamala Harris, Ariana Grande, and even Angela Bassett. The moment she did her Angela Bassett impression in front of Bassett herself is still unforgettable.

Keke’s also made us laugh on SNL, especially when she announced her pregnancy live on air, or when she joked about Defying Gravity being a “slave hymn.” And who could forget when she revealed why she was banned from Postmates, only to assure everyone it was all in good fun?

From her celebrity crush moment with Michael Ealy (Watch Ealy surprise her here), to the time she found out she “died” on Twitter, Keke’s candid, hilarious stories never fail to entertain.

Plus, her family’s appearance on Family Feud—complete with awkward silence after one of her dad’s answers. Her recollection of the story was hilarious.

Keke Palmer keeps us laughing and leaves us in awe, whether she’s slaying on the red carpet or just being her wonderfully funny self.

