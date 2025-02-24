Songwriter Sues Chlöe Bailey, Calls Her Team ‘Modern-Day Swindlers’
A songwriter is reportedly taking legal action against Chlöe Bailey, Columbia Records, and Parkwood Entertainment, accusing them of stealing his work without giving him proper credit or payment. In his lawsuit, he goes so far as to call them “modern-day swindlers.”
Melvin “4Rest” Moore filed the suit in New York federal court on Thursday (February 20), claiming that he played a major role in creating three songs on Bailey’s 2024 album Trouble in Paradise—“Favorite,” “Might As Well,” and “Same Lingerie.” According to Moore, he “contributed substantial original lyrics, melodies, and creative direction” to these tracks but was never given credit or paid for his work.
Moore says that Bailey and her team “failed to seek [his] permission” before using the songs, “failed to engage in good-faith negotiations” about their use, and “failed to accord [Moore] proper professional writing credit for the Works or compensate him for his significant contributions.” He also accuses them of “fraudulently” registering the copyrights as their own, claiming exclusive ownership.
Now, Moore is seeking $5 million per song, plus an additional $150,000 for every time the songs were used without his approval. His attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, is known for representing Lil Rod, one of the accusers in a lawsuit against Diddy.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Moore opened up about the struggles he’s faced as a songwriter.
“My journey as a songwriter has been one of immense struggle and perseverance. I’ve faced homelessness for two years, only to achieve homeownership 17 years later. These experiences have shaped my resilience. But even after overcoming these obstacles and achieving success, I find myself still fighting for basic fairness in how I am compensated for my work,” he said.
“Many songwriters, producers, and artists are routinely underpaid and mistreated, their talent exploited under the false promise of opportunity,” he continued. “This cycle must end. It’s time for the industry to acknowledge the value of the creatives who bring the music to life and compensate them fairly. This fight is for all of us.”