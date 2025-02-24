The Rock Shocks WWE Fans with Lil Wayne Remix: ‘Tha Block Is Hot’

WWE fans got an electrifying surprise when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson switched up his iconic entrance music on the latest episode of SmackDown. Instead of his usual theme, the arena erupted with a remix of Lil Wayne’s 1999 classic “Tha Block Is Hot.”

As Johnson made his entrance, the screen behind him lit up with imagery of New Orleans—the city where SmackDown was taking place. But this wasn’t just a random tribute. Moments later, The Rock took the mic to make a huge announcement: WrestleMania 42 is officially coming to New Orleans next year!

After the event, Johnson explained why he chose Lil Wayne’s track for his entrance.

"I wanted to give love to Lil Wayne and I love Kendrick and I love the Super Bowl. I loved his performance so it was my way of showing love to the OG." -The Rock on dropping his Lil Wayne remix for his entrance on #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/GlVeOFaFRj — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 22, 2025

“I’ve always been a big fan of Lil Wayne. I’ve always been a big fan of Louisiana Hip Hop from Master P, Juvenile, Birdman, 504. All of those guys. Those are my guys,” he said. “I came up in Miami and South Florida. Those are my influences. I love all of those guys. I felt like, we’re coming to New Orleans.”

He continued, “I have a big announcement: we are bringing WrestleMania to New Orleans. For years, before I would go out and wrestle in these matches, whether here in New Orleans or around the world throughout the United States, I was always listening to all of those guys. I figured, now I’m going to go out, let’s take a moment. I wanted to give love and respect to the OGs.

“This is Lil Wayne’s city. I love Kendrick, that’s my guy. I love the NFL and I love the Super Bowl. I loved his performance. It was my way of showing love to the OG of New Orleans and that’s Lil Wayne. ‘Tha Block Is Hot,’ specifically, I wanted that one.”

Adding to the night’s star power, rap legend Snoop Dogg also made an appearance, joining the commentary team. This marked his fifth WrestleMania appearance—his most memorable being WrestleMania 39, where he unexpectedly stepped into the ring and performed The Rock’s signature move, The People’s Elbow.

