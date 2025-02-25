Beyoncé Reimagines Iconic Levi’s Ad in Pool Hall Showdown

Levi’s is back with another reimagined version of one of its iconic ads—this time, starring none other than Beyoncé.

On Monday (Feb. 24), the brand dropped the second chapter of its Queen B-led campaign, Pool Hall, a fresh take on a classic 1991 Levi’s commercial. In this stylish showdown, Beyoncé faces off against a seasoned pool shark—played by Timothy Olyphant—in a high-stakes game, rocking an all-bedazzled Levi’s look.

“There isn’t another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does,” Beyoncé shared in a statement. “And when I think of all those things, I think of Levi’s.”

She added, “For the second chapter in our collaboration, we had even more fun in reimagining the denim-on-denim narrative through the lens of a woman who can be sexy, bold, and a fierce competitor, all at once. We wanted to celebrate the duality of grace and power.”

Directed by Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Melina Matsoukas—who also helmed the campaign’s first chapter, Launderette—Pool Hall highlights pieces like the Ribcage Wide Leg jeans, the Braided Vest, and the Spade Trench, priced between $80 and $198.

The campaign also gives a stylish nod to Beyoncé’s song “LEVII’S JEANS,” her collaboration with Post Malone on Cowboy Carter.

