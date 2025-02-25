Rihanna Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood, Career, and Overcoming Guilt

Pop superstar Rihanna shared her thoughts about balancing her business empire and taking care of RZA and Riot, her two little boys with A$AP Rocky.

She said, “Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love robs me from them. So I have a weird resentment with the things that I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. And even when you show up there, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel. It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt.”

She keeps to a daily routine. Mornings begin with prayer and family breakfast. Afternoons are dedicated to her sons, while evenings provide some peace and quiet.

With her sons born just 15 months apart – RZA in May 2022 and Riot last August – she’s had to completely rethink how she manages her busy schedule.

The star fights against self-imposed guilt about work obligations and public events. These inner struggles come from her own expectations, not outside pressure.

Her days mix recording sessions, business meetings, and special moments with her kids. She fits work around family time, not vice versa. Taking care of herself is key. Short breaks help her stay focused for both work and mom life.

Her schedule is now broken into specific chunks: business deals, making music, and family time. This organized approach helps her handle multiple roles smoothly.

Her story reflects what many working parents deal with today, showing the real challenge of mixing career and family life.