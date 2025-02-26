Beyoncé’s $2.7M Cowboy Carter Tour Outfits Show Major Shift in Western Fashion

Superstar Beyoncé is spending $2.7 million on her Cowboy Carter tour outfits, signaling Western fashion’s pop culture takeover.

Her stage outfits will feature custom Alexander McQueen pieces ranging from $21,600 to $30,200. Reports hint at upcoming team-ups with Chloe and Isabel Marant, designers known for putting their spin on Western styles.

The Western trend’s impact is clear in the numbers. Searches for denim rompers increased 4,000%, while interest in vintage cowboy clothes jumped 750% in just 30 days. Fans enjoyed this fashion showcase during Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show in Houston on Dec. 25, 2024.

The show mixed country twang with R&B beats and featured Post Malone and Shaboozey. Her songs “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” continue to rise on the music charts.

Beyoncé’s style statement comes after her 2023 Renaissance Tour, where she wore 148 outfits from 35 brands, creating $187 million in media attention.

On movie-like stages packed with dancers, she rocked crystal-covered cowboy hats, sharp leather looks, and flowing fringe — blending classic ranch style with modern glamour.

“You could certainly say that she is creating a hybrid trend between the old Americana and modern country,” fashion expert Louisa Rogers told Hello!

As the third part of her bigger artistic vision that kicked off with Renaissance, this tour highlights Black country music pioneers in both sound and style.

From boots to denim to eye-catching accessories, her outfit choices reflect the Western fashion wave hitting America.