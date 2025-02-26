Jim Jones Defends Rappers’ White House Visits Amid Trump Backlash

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/BIG3/Getty Images)

Backing his fellow artists, Jim Jones spoke up about White House visits during Trump’s presidency. He stressed that showing up shows respect for the office, not backing for specific politics.

“So what do they expect us to do? Disrespect the president because that person didn’t win? No. He’s still the president of the United States, so we still have to show that much respect to the president of the United States,” Jones told TMZ.

At a recent Black History Month celebration on February 20, 2025, Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black showed up. The packed guest list included Tiger Woods, former sports anchor Sage Steele, and ex-NFL player Jack Brewer.

The first Crypto Ball came alive with performances from hip-hop stars. Snoop Dogg rocked the stage, while Rick Ross and Soulja Boy brought their energy to celebrate the administration’s return.

When TMZ ran into Jones, he was clear – he’d take any White House invite, regardless of who’s president. Not everyone backed these visits. Critics slammed the artists, especially as officials worked to slash diversity programs nationwide. This divide created friction between those keeping White House connections and others who pushed back.

The issue sparked talks about respecting traditional institutions while keeping true to community values. Artists like Nelly paved the way by going to both inauguration events and later gatherings.

In a surprise move, the latest White House event mixed crowds – putting entertainers, athletes, and political backers in one room. This mix shows ongoing tries to connect with celebrity circles, even when policy views clash.

