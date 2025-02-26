Kanye West Faces Serious Sexual Assault Allegations, Plans Countersuit Against Former Assistant

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A lawsuit filed by Lauren Pisciotta against Kanye West seeks $4 million for unpaid work and shares troubling allegations from her time working as his assistant.

During a studio party with West and Sean Combs, Pisciotta says she drank something that left her feeling confused. She woke up sick the next morning and couldn’t remember what happened that night, according to the court documents cited by NDTV.

Her lawsuit alleges she was forced into sexual acts and treated like a “present” for others. The filing describes her being cornered and subjected to unwanted sexual advances.

West fired back on social media February 20, 2025. He denied the allegations and threatened to sue for sexual extortion, claiming she was after money.

Since West is now living in Tokyo, her lawyers want to put legal notices in newspapers to serve him papers. They’re asking for $2,100 in penalties because he hasn’t responded.

When she mentioned blacking out, West allegedly shot back, “Women love to say they don’t remember,” according to The Independent. In his social media posts, West criticized her past relationships with athletes. He also denied any sexual contact happened and called her credibility into question.

The rapper’s team insists the accusations are baseless. Both parties are now preparing as the first court dates approach.

