WrestleMania 42 to Feature Lil Wayne’s New Theme Song

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage during Night 1 of 2025 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson revealed that WrestleMania 42 will happen in New Orleans, the same spot as the Super Bowl. He surprised fans by debuting his new entrance music – a mash-up featuring Lil Wayne’s “Tha Block Is Hot.” At a press conference, Johnson said, “I love Kendrick, that’s my guy. I love the NFL, and I love the Super Bowl, I loved his performance. So, it was my way of showing love to the OG of New Orleans and that’s Lil Wayne.”

2024 marks a high point in WWE’s relationship with rap stars. Lil Wayne headlined WrestleMania XL and created WWE NXT’s theme song “Millions From Now” last October. Two years before that, Meek Mill released his own WWE clothing line.

The wrestling company’s musical team-ups go back decades. Run D.M.C. started it all with their 1989 “WrestleMania Rap.” Recently, Bad Bunny moved from the stage to the ring, showing up in Royal Rumble and WrestleMania matches. After a crazy 2015 fight with Kevin Owens, Machine Gun Kelly ended up as a playable character in WWE 2K22.

In 2023, Snoop Dogg made WWE history by hitting The Miz with the People’s Elbow. His 2016 Hall of Fame entry made his wrestling entertainment legacy official.

Jim Ross, the voice that defined WWE’s sound, got his Hall of Fame spot in 2007. His time there had its rough patches – including a heated 2011 fight with Michael Cole. Since 2019, Ross has brought his famous voice to All Elite Wrestling’s announce team.

