Rihanna Plans New Album Release After Eight-Year Break

After eight years away from music, Rihanna is about to release her ninth album. While taking time off, she focused on growing her business empire.

“It’s not commercial. It’s not radio-friendly. It’s where my artistry deserves to be,” the singer told Harper’s Bazaar, according to Black Girls Bond.

She teased new music on social media in 2018. Two years later, she talked to British Vogue about several projects she was working on, blending pop vibes and Caribbean beats.

She says becoming a mom has changed how she creates music. “I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet,” she said in a story for Interview magazine.

Her 2016 album “Anti” raised the bar and influenced her current sound. She has been working with Pharrell Williams in the studio, creating music that shows how much she’s evolved since “Anti.” He’s not just helping with the music — he’s also showing her how to juggle being an artist and a parent.

Rihanna now records between her kids’ naps and feeding times. Every session must work around her children’s schedule.

There’s no release date yet for the new music.