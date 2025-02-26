This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 26

Feb. 26 has emerged as a significant date in Hip-Hop and R&B, featuring some of the most important events in the industry’s history. One important figure in R&B whose birthday falls on this date is the influential singer and songwriter Erykah Badu, born in 1971. The singer rose to prominence in the 90s with her acclaimed debut album, Baduizm (1997), which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 26 marks the anniversary of many groundbreaking singles and album releases that have shaped the careers of top artists and revolutionized the music industry.

The vocal group Fifth Harmony launched their chart-topping hit, “Work From Home,” as the lead single from their second studio album, 7/27. This trap-infused R&B song, featuring Ty Dolla Sign, initially entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 12, later climbing into the top 10 and reaching a peak of No. 4. 2021: Singer Sam Dew, best known for his 2022 song, “Saviour,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, released his debut studio album, Moonlit Fools. The Chicago native has previously written music for R&B superstars such as Rihanna and Mary J. Blige.

Cultural Milestones

This date is also marked by significant achievements that have boosted the prominence of R&B and hip-hop in mainstream culture.

Michael Jackson’s best-selling sixth studio album, Thriller, topped the Billboard 200. This album, which represented the artist’s creative and commercial peak, spent 37 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart and later earned him an astounding eight Grammy awards. 2023: Hip-Hop is Black History, an art installation celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, came to a close. The three-day event featured fashion and arts showcases, music performances, and DJ battles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many genre-defining recordings and memorable performances have occurred on this date.

Singer Joe Tex’s single, “I Gotcha,” went to No. 1 on the R&B chart. The song also peaked at No. 2 on the pop charts, making it one of Tex’s greatest crossover hits. 1983: “Baby Come to Me” by Grammy-winning singers Patti Austin and James Ingram topped the Billboard 100 Hot 100 Chart following its re-release in October 1982. Originally released in April 1982, the song peaked on the singles chart at No. 73.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Hip-Hop and R&B have also been marred by various challenges and controversies connected to this date.

Rapper-producer The-Dream and singer Christina Milian welcomed the birth of their daughter, Violet, despite being separated. The couple were only married for three months. 2022: Singer Snootie Wild died aged 36 in a shooting in Houston, Texas. The singer rose to fame with his debut single, “Yayo,” which charted on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at No. 90.

Feb. 26 will go down in history as one of the most pivotal dates in hip-hop and R&B. This day has played host to some of the most important music releases and has been the backdrop to important moments that continue to resonate with artists and fans of these music styles.