Oscars 2025: Winners List

Hollywood’s biggest night is here again with the 97th Annual Academy Awards. This year’s ceremony is as competitive as ever and has the potential for some upsets. Here’s the Oscars 2025 winners list.



(Winners list will be updated live during the broadcast ceremony.)

Best Picture

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora – WINNER

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here (Brazil) – WINNER

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot – WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land – WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

