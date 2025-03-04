Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s Hard Launch Has Fans in a Frenzy

Teyana Taylor just won the internet with a jaw-dropping “hard launch” of her new romance with actor Aaron Pierre. The award-winning actress, dancer, and singer set Instagram on fire Monday with a black-and-white Oscars-inspired photoshoot featuring the Mufasa: The Lion King star.

A Red Carpet-Ready Reveal

Both Taylor and Pierre attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on Sunday night, but they were photographed separately—keeping fans guessing. The next day, however, Taylor made things Instagram-official with a set of striking black-and-white portraits. Dressed in an elegant floor-length gown, she smoldered for the camera while Pierre, looking sharp in a crisp tuxedo, gazed beside her.

“Oscar night in black (and) white, no grey area. 🤍” she captioned the post.

New Romance, New Beginnings

This soft-yet-statement-making reveal comes nearly two years after Taylor confirmed her separation from ex-husband Iman Shumpert. The former couple, who were married for seven years, share two daughters: Iman Tayla (9) and Rue Rose (4).

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” Taylor shared in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing their split in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pierre has been on the rise in Hollywood, earning major roles in The Underground Railroad, Old, and the upcoming Disney prequel Mufasa: The Lion King, where he plays young Mufasa. In 2024, he also took on the role of Malcolm X in Genius: MLK/X and starred in Netflix’s action thriller Rebel Ridge.

Fans Lose Their Minds

Social media erupted with excitement over the stunning new couple. Rapper JT of City Girls commented, “Sis, y’all go together? Please confirm!” while another fan hyped up Pierre’s breakout role, exclaiming, “Girllaaaaaaa … das Mufasaaaaaaa.” Others couldn’t get enough of their combined beauty, with one writing, “Bone structure walked into the room together and told us all to sit down!” Another fan praised Taylor’s flawless execution of the reveal: “YOU UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT EAT THE ENTIRE PLATE AND LEAVE NO CRUMBS.. THEN PAY THEM DUST 😍❤️ I LOVE YOU TEY🌹🌹🌹” And perhaps the most cinematic take? “I’m going to tell my kids that this is Mr. & Mrs. Smith.😭🔥”

