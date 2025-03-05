Chemours Launches Free Drinking Water Well Testing Program in North Carolina Counties

A new well water testing program begins across several North Carolina counties, as Chemours takes on potential contamination directly. Through a five-step plan, the company wants to find and fix water quality problems.

From finding wells to replacing contaminated systems, the process moves quickly. Both homeowners and renters can now set up their free tests by getting in touch with company representatives. Contact the following number to set up your free test with Chemours:

Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson, or Sampson Counties: (910) 678-1101

Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, or Pender Counties: (910) 678-1100

Well owners can call the numbers posted on Chemours website or listed above. If your water sample has contamination, they will replace your system if eligibility criteria is met.

Chemours is thankful for the patience of the community as they address any homes and businesses affected.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.