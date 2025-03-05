Daily Dose of Doll: Vibe Out & Manifest Your Dreams (The Power of Silence)

Y’all know I’m always talking about manifesting your dreams, right? Well, today’s lesson is about the power of silence. Now, before you think I’m trying to tell you to shut up all day, hear me out.

Listen… Neville Goddard, a real OG in the metaphysical game, taught me something crucial: sometimes, the best way to get what you want is to chill completely out.

Why Silence is Key:

Clear Your Mind: All that overthinking and stressing ’bout how things are gonna happen? That’s noise, fam. Silence helps you clear that mental clutter and tap into your inner wisdom.

All that overthinking and stressing ’bout how things are gonna happen? That’s noise, fam. Silence helps you clear that mental clutter and tap into your inner wisdom. Let the Universe Do Its Thing: Think of it like this: you plant a seed, right? You don’t constantly dig it up to see if it’s growing. You have to let nature do its thing. Silence is like letting the universe do its thing with your manifestations.

Think of it like this: you plant a seed, right? You don’t constantly dig it up to see if it’s growing. You have to let nature do its thing. Silence is like letting the universe do its thing with your manifestations. Feel the Vibes: True manifestation isn’t just about wishing. It’s about feeling the joy and happiness like you already have it. Silence helps you lock into those good vibes.

True manifestation isn’t just about wishing. It’s about feeling the joy and happiness like you already have it. Silence helps you lock into those good vibes. No More Negativity: Doubt and worry? That’s like throwing shade on your own blessings. Silence helps you shut down that negativity and let the good energy flow.

How to Vibe Out:

Meditate: Yeah, I know, it sounds corny, but trust me, it works. Even a few minutes a day can help you chill and connect with yourself.

Yeah, I know, it sounds corny, but trust me, it works. Even a few minutes a day can help you chill and connect with yourself. Be Mindful: Pay attention to your thoughts. Noticing yourself stressing? Gently bring yourself back to the present moment.

Pay attention to your thoughts. Noticing yourself stressing? Gently bring yourself back to the present moment. Write it Down: Journaling isn’t just for poets. Get those thoughts and feelings out on paper. It helps you identify and release any negativity.

Journaling isn’t just for poets. Get those thoughts and feelings out on paper. It helps you identify and release any negativity. Nature Therapy: Spend some time in nature – touch some grass (IYKYK), listen to the birds. It’ll help you feel grounded and centered.

Bottom Line:

Silence isn’t about being mute. It’s about finding inner peace and letting the universe work its magic. So, chill out, feel the vibes, and watch your dreams manifest.

Disclaimer: This is just my take on some metaphysical concepts. Do your own research and vibe with what resonates with you.

Let me know what you think!

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson is bringing you inside The Dollhouse, middays from 10a to 3p on Foxy 99. She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, and grew up listening to legendary heritage Hip Hop Foxy 99 personalities, all while secretly dreaming of one day becoming one of them. Babydoll is known to be an “around the way girl” amongst Foxy listeners, connecting with them and writing about music, pop culture, and holistic wellness. She is a graduate of Carolina School of Broadcasting, in Charlotte North Carolina. Babydoll colloquially delivers compelling content and information. She connects with listeners not only over the airwaves, but also through social media platforms; as well as in their communities where it counts most.