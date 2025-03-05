Disney Cancels “Tiana” Series Based on The Princess and the Frog Characters

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Actress Anika Noni Rose arrives at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "The Princess and the Frog" at the Disney Studios on November 15, 2009 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Looks like fans are upset the new Disney “Tiana” series has officially been canceled. The series was based on The Princess and the Frog characters.

Although the series has officially been kicked to the side, Walt Disney Animations is working on a separate short-form series that will be based on the original movie. PEOPLE reports that the new series will feature Joyce Sherri writing and directing alongside Steve Anderson.

Saying Goodbye to Tiana?

The original film, which debuted in 2009, was DIsney’s first time featuring a Black princess. The movie took off and gained many fans. So, when the company announced its plans to develop a series based on the characters in 2020, social media users showed their excitement immediately.

Now, many are upset at the news of its cancellation. Recently, Disney’s Magic Kingdom added its Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride based on the film in June 2024.

Now, many show their concerns that the series based on its first Black princess may not be the best move for Disney. One user took to the comments of the announcement stating, “Disney literally has hundreds of shows on there that were released within the past few months but a show about a black princess gets scrapped immediately because of “budget costs”…. BFFR”

No details on the alternative short series, but we will wait to see what is to come for Tiana.

