Fayetteville State Launches Materials Science Degree To Fill North Carolina Manufacturing Gap

In fall 2025, Fayetteville State University will roll out a new Materials Science & Manufacturing degree. This will establish FSU alongside the few schools in the state to offer this type of specialized degree and training.

The Materials Science field focuses on the synthesis, structure, properties, and applications of materials like metals, ceramics, and polymers.

Students can choose between two paths: General Concentration, which focuses on hands-on experience, and Computation Concentrations, which focuses on technological and computational skills.

The degree will teach students essential skills like working with metal alloys and taking precise measurements. According to Greater Fayetteville Business Journal, these skills are crucial in both farming and military work, given the close proximity to Fort Bragg.

Students will learn to use modern tools like 3D printers and advanced manufacturing equipment. This hands-on lab experience will give students real world skills to prepare them for the workforce.

North Carolina is consistently ranking among the top ten manufacturing states in the nation, which makes this degree important to the area. The sector is a major contributor to the state’s economy, accounting for 17.17% of total output and employing 10.16% of the workforce.

This new program at FSU hopes to supply a well-prepared workforce to help fill these gaps in NC’s manufacturing industry.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.