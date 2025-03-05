HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Deal with North Carolina and Bill Belichick Reportedly Turned Down

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses during a press conference on December 12, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Rumors have been shut down about HBO bringing its cameras to the University of North Carolina for the first college version of Hard Knocks. The series would have stepped away from two decades of NFL coverage to follow Bill Belichick as he steps into college sports.

NFL Films and Belichick had been in discussion about promising plans to follow him through his first season as the new head coach for UNC. Plans for the show would have included documenting the spring transfers, practice sessions, and the busy fall camp season.

It is not a big shock that they could not come to an agreement considering Belichick’s relationship with the series in the past. Despite being approached multiple times at New England, Belichick managed to keep the HBO cameras away during his 24 years with the team.

“NFL Films had discussions with Coach Belichick and UNC about appearing on Hard Knocks this offseason but couldn’t reach an agreement,” a spokesperson for NFL Media, told CBS Sports.

HBO’s attempted move to college football comes after many NFL teams kept saying no to the show. Many teams felt the media spotlight was too much hassle.

The UNC football program has expressed its continued desire to partner with a media outlet to document behind the scenes with Belichick, but that now appears unlikely.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.