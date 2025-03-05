Issa Rae’s “One of Them Days” is the Girl Power “Friday After Next” We’ve Been Waiting For

Issa Rae attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Get ready to laugh out loud! Issa Rae is bringing her signature comedic touch to the big screen with “One of Them Days,” a new movie that’s poised to be the ultimate girl power answer to “Friday After Next.”

This star-studded ensemble boasts a dynamic cast including Sza, Keke Palmer, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, and Patrick Cage. “One of Them Days” marks the directorial debut of Lawrence Lamont, and Issa Rae’s production prowess ensures a hilarious and heartwarming experience.

The film, set to hit theaters and Apple TV on January 17, 2025, promises a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and side-splitting humor. While the official plot details are still under wraps, the energy and talent on display guarantee a cinematic treat.

With Issa Rae at the helm, we can expect “One of Them Days” to deliver sharp wit, relatable characters, and a unique perspective that resonates with audiences. This is the kind of comedic masterpiece that will have you quoting lines for weeks to come.

Mark your calendars! “One of Them Days” is a must-see for fans of hilarious cinema and anyone who appreciates the power of female voices in entertainment.

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson is bringing you inside The Dollhouse, middays from 10a to 3p on Foxy 99. She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, and grew up listening to legendary heritage Hip Hop Foxy 99 personalities, all while secretly dreaming of one day becoming one of them. Babydoll is known to be an “around the way girl” amongst Foxy listeners, connecting with them and writing about music, pop culture, and holistic wellness. She is a graduate of Carolina School of Broadcasting, in Charlotte North Carolina. Babydoll colloquially delivers compelling content and information. She connects with listeners not only over the airwaves, but also through social media platforms; as well as in their communities where it counts most.