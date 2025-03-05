Sampson County Partnership for Children Holding Dr. Seuss Pancake Fundraiser on March 8

Sampson County Partnership for Children is holding the “Pancakes with Dr. Seuss and Friends” fundraiser to help local kids in Sampson County youth programs. The event is happening the morning of March 8 at the Hwy. 55 restaurant on 201 W. Railroad St. in Clinton, where staff will dress up as favorite storybook characters.

People can purchase a $10 ticket to enjoy a hot stack of pancakes with sausage and bacon between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at Partnership for Children offices on 211 W. Main St. in Clinton to make sure there’s enough food for everyone.

The fundraiser is meant to be a celebratory event and Hwy. 55 are doing everything they can to encourage imagination and inspire young readers. The event falls in the middle of Read Across America Week so kids will have access to books and can join fun reading activities. Staff will also come dressed as Dr. Seuss characters to bring the fun while serving food.

“We are trying to find a signature fundraiser, you might say, one big fundraiser that supports all the programs that we offer,” Executive Director Donna Jackson told The Jameson Independent.

Every ticket purchased will give you a shot at winning a $500 pellet grill donated by Tractor Supply. The winner will be announced later during a Facebook livestream on March 10.

Money raised helps various programs, including NC Pre-K, Parents As Teachers, Scholarship Subsidy, Triple P, and Child Care WAGE$. These programs are extremely important to the community because they help make early education possible for kids from struggling families.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.