The Launch: GloRilla Joins Rihanna’s Fenty Empire as First-Ever Joint Ambassador

GloRilla attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

For the first time ever, Rihanna has named a single ambassador to represent all four of her powerhouse brands: Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair. The honor goes to Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, who will serve as the exclusive joint partner for the Fenty empire in spring 2025.

Handpicked by Rihanna herself, GloRilla will be the face of campaigns promoting lingerie, makeup, hair care, and skin care products.

Didn’t I tell you dat I was a savage?https://t.co/kkWOyhh4id pic.twitter.com/Q49I3UCyI5 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 4, 2025

“I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025,” GloRilla shared in a statement. “Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness, and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all.”

The “Glo Up Close” Campaign

GloRilla’s Fenty ambassadorship kicks off with the “Glo Up Close” campaign. She makes her debut modeling Savage x Fenty’s new Puff Cherries collection, rocking a black mesh underwear set adorned with summery cherry prints.

Beyond this, she’ll lead campaigns for two additional Savage x Fenty collections, showcasing vibrant spring colors and bold silhouettes designed to celebrate individuality and personal style.

GloRilla’s Fenty Favorites

As part of her new role, GloRilla revealed some of her must-have Fenty products. She swears by the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, a high-shine lip gloss loved by many. Another essential in her beauty routine is the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, a deeply nourishing body moisturizer. For her hair, she relies on the Controlling Type Hair Thickening Edge Control Gel to achieve sleek and styled edges.

Rihanna & GloRilla: A Growing Friendship

GloRilla and Rihanna’s connection runs deep, extending beyond business into mutual admiration and collaboration. Their bond has played out in various ways. Rihanna was seen rapping along to GloRilla’s hit song “TGIF” on social media. She also personally messaged GloRilla to ask about her album release date. GloRilla later shared a screenshot of Rihanna’s message in a recap of her 2024 BET Awards experience.

Rihanna’s Business Empire: From Music to Fashion & Beauty

Over the years, Rihanna has solidified her status as one of the most successful musicians-turned-entrepreneurs. While she’s collaborated with major fashion houses like Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Stance Socks, Puma, and River Island, it’s her independently launched brands that have set her apart in the industry.

Fenty Beauty: A Game Changer

In 2017, Rihanna revolutionized the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty, launching an unprecedented 40-shade foundation range. This groundbreaking move set a new standard for inclusivity that many brands have since followed.

Savage x Fenty: Redefining Lingerie

Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, has grown from an online retailer to a powerhouse in fashion. Here’s a look at its evolution:

Brand Launch

Rihanna launched Savage x Fenty on May 11, 2018, as an online-only retailer. To mark the occasion, a pop-up shop debuted in Brooklyn, New York, during the first two days of the launch. The first collection was a massive success, selling out within a month.

Savage x Fenty Fashion Shows

The first Savage x Fenty Show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. Building on this success, the second show debuted on October 2, 2020, followed by the third show on September 24, 2021. The fourth show continued the tradition, premiering on November 9, 2022.

Physical Store Expansion

In January 2022, Rihanna announced that Savage x Fenty would open brick-and-mortar locations. The first five stores were planned for major cities, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

With GloRilla now stepping into the Fenty spotlight, Rihanna’s brands continue to push boundaries, celebrating boldness, confidence, and unapologetic self-expression. Spring 2025 is shaping up to be one of Fenty’s most exciting seasons yet!

