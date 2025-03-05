Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: March 7-March 9

Fayetteville and the surrounding area offer exciting events catering to all interests this weekend. There’s plenty to enjoy, from a breathtaking concert featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the North Carolina Symphony to the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Whether you’re looking for culture, music, or family fun, this weekend has plenty of unique experiences to enjoy in Fayetteville.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

What: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 When: Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts 2 E. South St., Raleigh, North Carolina

Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts 2 E. South St., Raleigh, North Carolina Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Experience an unforgettable evening with the North Carolina Symphony with Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, conducted by Leonard Slatkin and featuring the renowned pianist Olga Kern. The performance will include Cindy McTee’s ”Timepiece,” Rachmaninoff’s emotionally charged Piano Concerto No. 2, and Tchaikovsky’s powerful Symphony No. 6, also known as ”Pathétique.” This concert promises to be a night of exceptional music, blending rich orchestral textures with virtuosic piano mastery.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

What: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

When: Friday, March 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., 2:30, 6:30, and 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Experience the action like never before at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in an immersive, 360-degree environment where new technology connects you with unforgettable performers from across the globe. Witness thrilling, never-before-seen acts, including a triangular highwire, crisscross trapeze, and extreme bicycle trampoline. Share the laughter and excitement with your family, and be part of the fun when the new Ringling live show experience comes to Fayetteville.

The Main Squeeze

What: The Main Squeeze

When: Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Where: Sunrise Theater, 250 NW. Broad St., Southern Pines, North Carolina

Cost: $27.50

Catch The Main Squeeze as they take over the Sunrise Stage. Originally a jam and party band from Indiana, they’ve evolved into a dynamic force, blending rock, funk, blues, and R&B into their unique sound. Now based in Los Angeles, The Main Squeeze has released three albums, their latest being 2017’s ”Without A Sound.” Get ready for a high-energy performance showcasing their incredible musicianship and vibrant style.

Other Events

There’s a diverse lineup of events to check out in Fayetteville and the surrounding area. From the Second Sunday Vendor Market in Southern Pines to live music in Dunn and the HBAF Chili Challenge in Hope Mills, it’s the perfect time to explore the local scene and enjoy something new. –

Second Sunday Vendor Market : Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rec Room Bar + Arcade, 750 SW. Broad St., Southern Pines, North Carolina

: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rec Room Bar + Arcade, 750 SW. Broad St., Southern Pines, North Carolina Logan Ledger with Mason Via : Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Bird’s Nest Listening Room, 311 E. Broad St., Dunn, North Carolina

: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Bird’s Nest Listening Room, 311 E. Broad St., Dunn, North Carolina HBAF Chili Challenge: Friday, March 7, 2025, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Dirtbag Ales, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills, North Carolina

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.