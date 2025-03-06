Amber Rose Says She Never Saw Anything Suspicious at Diddy Parties

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Rapper & Influencer Amber Rose speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During all of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties from White Parties to late-night gatherings, Amber Rose paid close attention. From 2009 until now, she never noticed anything concerning, she revealed during an interview on Club Shay Shay.

She never witnessed any wild “freak-offs” at these parties. She emphasized that if anything inappropriate happened, it must have occurred when she wasn’t around on a separate day.

Her comments come as the music mogul faces serious criminal allegations. His court date is set for May 5, 2025, addressing accusations of sex trafficking and other charges. These events were held at luxury venues, particularly in the Hamptons. Celebrities and social media personalities regularly attended these invite-only gatherings.

She emphasized that neither she nor her friend Ray J ever saw anything inappropriate. Diddy stayed present throughout, keeping an eye on his guests like any host would. So, she’s not sure when the events of a freak-off would have happened.

In her interview, Rose openly criticized his treatment of former girlfriend Cassie as abusive. Her bold comments add to ongoing conversations in the industry. Multiple women have come forward with disturbing allegations. They describe forced encounters, igniting serious discussions about power abuse in the music industry.

Federal investigators are still gathering evidence. Their research will heavily impact the upcoming trial.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!