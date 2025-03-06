Historic Orange Street School Reopens as $1.45M Community Learning Center in Fayetteville

After an incredible makeover, the 110-year-old Orange Street School in Fayetteville opened its doors again. The former historically Black school, now a bustling community center, celebrated its grand opening Feb. 27.

Working with tech companies Google and Microsoft, the Two-Six Project pitched in $500,000. City, county, and state money covered the remaining amount. Inside, children now enjoy modern classrooms, study areas, and high-tech computer labs.

The school’s story started in 1915 when it began teaching Black students. In 1927, E.E. Smith High School was founded on the second floor of the building. After the high school relocated, the building served as an elementary and junior high school until 1953. It then spent thirty years as the Cumberland County Board of Education storage space and office before being left empty in 1983.

In 1986 the building was deeded to The Orange Street School Historical Association. According to City View, the association bought the building from the school board for just $1. The building was beginning to fall apart until 2021 when City Council approved a grant to allocate $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds to help stop the deterioration of the building.

Now full of life, the building hosts youth programs run by Greater Life of Fayetteville. At its core is Two-Six Labs, where community experts teach everything from STEM to fine arts.

“The Orange Street School is more than just a building—it is a testament to the strength, perseverance, and contributions of those who walked its halls,” said Mayor Mitch Colvin in a Fayetteville press release. “Preserving this historic landmark ensures that its legacy of education and progress continues to inspire future generations.”

On the second floor, visitors can explore a museum featuring an old-style classroom setup, and young musicians have access to instruments and recording gear in a modern music lab, donated by the Sandhills Jazz Society.

Future plans include adding an e-sports arena and outdoor areas with splash pads and green spaces.

The building’s comeback picked up steam during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. Community members pushed harder to see this historic building serve the neighborhood again.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.