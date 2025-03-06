Kanye West Admits Jealousy of Drake, Makes Surprising Request

The relationship between Kanye West (Ye) and Drake has been anything but predictable. From admiration to rivalry and back again, the two rap icons have a history filled with collaboration, competition, and conflict. On Wednesday (March 5), Ye took to social media with a surprising revelation about his feelings toward Drake.

Ye’s Unexpected Confession

In a candid now deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Ye admitted that jealousy fueled much of his past animosity toward the Canadian rapper. He reflected on a video showing Drake’s extensive library of rhyme books, revealing how it stirred emotions he hadn’t acknowledged before.

“I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME,” Ye wrote. He then made an unexpected request: “I LOVE DRAKE IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL.”

A Relationship of Highs and Lows

Drake and Ye’s relationship has taken many turns over the years. Once a mentor, Ye helped launch Drake’s career, even directing the music video for Best I Ever Had in 2009. Drake has called Ye “the most influential” artist on his sound, but their friendship later turned into a bitter feud.

In the mid-2010s, they teased a joint project that never materialized. Instead, their relationship deteriorated into one of hip-hop’s most famous rivalries, with both artists taking shots at each other in their music and online.

From Truce to More Tension

At one point, it seemed like they had put their differences aside. In December 2021, J. Prince helped orchestrate a reconciliation, leading to their joint performance at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert in Los Angeles. But the peace didn’t last long.

By April 2024, Ye reignited the tension by siding against Drake in an ongoing rap feud. He jumped on a remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s hit Like That, once again taking aim at his former friend.

