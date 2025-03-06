Spring Forward This Weekend, Daylight Saving Time Is Here

It's time to Spring Forward. Time change is this Saturday night (early Sunday morning technically).

Mark your calendar, as it’s time to Spring Forward. At 2 a.m. on March 9, 2025, clocks move ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins. Spring officially starts on March 20.

The time changes continued after the Sunshine Protection Act failed to move forward. Even with Senate approval in 2022, the bill went nowhere in the House.

“Inconvenient and costly,” President Donald Trump said in a social media statement about the time changes.

These shifts mess up daily schedules across the country. Research shows sleep problems affect kids and older adults the most, while hospitals and schools struggle to adjust their routines twice yearly.

The custom began as a way to save energy during wartime. Today’s supporters say it reduces energy costs and gives people more evening daylight hours.

Different places have different rules. Hawaii doesn’t participate at all. Most of Arizona stays on standard time too, though the Navajo Nation changes time to sync with nearby states.

Remember – clocks go back November 2, 2025. Fall begins September 22, bringing fewer daylight hours and longer nights.

Time changes look different around the globe. Some countries never adjust their clocks. Others pick different dates than the U.S., creating a confusing mix of time zones.

Doctors watch for health effects during these changes. Critics note increases in workplace accidents, mental health issues, and traffic collisions right after time shifts.

After another unsuccessful try to end clock changes in 2023, Americans will need to keep changing their clocks until Congress passes new laws.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.