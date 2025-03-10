Rihanna Claps Back at Troll Who ‘Hate’ Her Kids’ Names

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Sneaker Launch Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

If you’re thinking about trolling Rihanna—especially about her kids—think again. No matter how deep your comment is buried in the internet, she will find it. One Instagram user learned this the hard way after throwing shade at the names of Rihanna’s children.

The Comment That Started It All

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Rihanna shared a touching photo from the births of her sons, RZA and Riot. The image was reposted by The Shade Room, and that’s where one person decided to speak up about her strong dislike of the boys’ names.

“I hate the names so bad,” the user (@tatianagalaxxy) commented.

Rihanna’s Perfectly Savage Response

The internet can be a wild place, but Rihanna is always watching. She wasted no time responding. Her clapback? Just two words, as shared “Ok Tatiana.”

Let’s just say… Rihanna might not be a fan of the name Tatiana either.

A Queen On and Off the Stage

Rihanna’s sons were born in May 2022 and August 2023. Fans first found out she was expecting her second child in an unforgettable way—when she debuted her baby bump during her record-breaking Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

