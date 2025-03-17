ContestsEvents

Flo Milli Finally Reveals Baby Daddy At Shower: Meet G6reddot

Flo Milli’s pregnancy has been one of hip-hop’s biggest mysteries since she first sparked rumors in 2024. But now, more has come to light! Over the weekend, Flo Milli and…

Kayla Morgan
Flo Milli’s pregnancy has been one of hip-hop’s biggest mysteries since she first sparked rumors in 2024. But now, more has come to light!

Over the weekend, Flo Milli and rapper G6reddot—best known for his ties to Kodak Black—celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son, Sixx, with a lavish baby shower. Flo Milli turned heads in a shimmering gold gown, while G6reddot stayed on theme with a cream-colored outfit that complemented the event’s sleek chrome-inspired décor. Decked out in shades of blue, silver, black, and gold, the party was as bold and modern as Flo herself.

Their relationship had been a mystery—until now. Naturally, fans had questions: How did they meet? What’s next for them? Could we see a music collab in the future?

Looking back, the hints were there. During a December 2024 episode of Caresha Please, Flo Milli accidentally let it slip that she was dating a Taurus artist. When Yung Miami (aka Caresha) started guessing, Flo teased that she could even see herself having kids with her mystery man. Fast-forward a few months, and here we are!

Before stepping away from the stage to focus on motherhood, Flo Milli gave fans one last unforgettable performance. On March 11, 2025, she shut down San Diego State University with a high-energy set—at nine months pregnant! Reportedly ignoring her doctor’s advice to rest, she powered through hits like "Conceited" and the viral sensation "Never Lose Me."

After the show, she shared a glimpse of her journey on Instagram, posting concert photos, an ultrasound image, and a candid bathroom shot that sent fans into detective mode. Eagle-eyed followers quickly spotted a familiar figure in the background—none other than G6reddot—finally confirming rumors about her child’s father.

Speculation had been swirling since November 2024, when Flo Milli teased an unreleased track sampling T-Pain’s "I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)". At first, she laughed off the pregnancy talk, joking, “D---, I can’t be bloated?” But by the end of the month, she made it official—baby on the way!

Now, with her baby shower marking the final countdown, Flo Milli is embracing this next chapter. And with her due date just around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before Baby Sixx makes his grand entrance!

Flo Milli
