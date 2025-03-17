Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu Join J. Cole in 2025 Dreamville Festival Lineup

J. Cole has one more Dreamville Festival on top, and he's going out with a bang, as the lineup for the final event coming to Raleigh in April has been announced.

Saturday, April 5 will see Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Ludacris and a host of other solid artists. Sunday, April 6 sees Cole, along with Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla and others. It's about to be a whole vibe.

Now, y'all know I live for that real, authentic energy, and Dreamville, curated by our very own Fayetteville king, J. Cole, always delivers. It's more than just a festival; it's a homecoming, a family reunion, a full-on celebration of Black excellence. And let's be real, in the heart of North Carolina, it just hits different.

Dorothea Dix Park, that sprawling green canvas, is gonna be painted with the sounds of legends and the next generation, all vibin' together. And speaking of legends, y'all know my soul sings for Erykah Badu. That woman is pure magic, a goddess. I'm already picturing myself swaying under her spell on a cool Carolina night, lost in her soulful melodies. And Wale? Oh, honey, that smooth flow, those intricate lyrics? Yes, please! I'm ready to feel those vibes deep in my spirit. (I hope he and Cole perform My Boy!)

Now, let's talk about the lineup, because it's a masterpiece. J. Cole, of course, holdin' it down, bringing that Fayetteville flavor back home. You know, seeing him shine, knowing he walked these same streets, it just fills me with that hometown pride. It's a reminder that anything is possible. Plus he's not just bringing Lil Wayne we get the Hot Boys sprinkled with Ludacris OMG!

And then, there's the Dreamville fam. Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, and Lute - each one bringing their own unique fire. But the real surprise, the one that made my jaw drop? Ari Lennox. Now, y'all know she's been vocal about her frustrations with the label. But to see her back on that Dreamville stage, reclaiming her space? That's the kind of boss energy I live for. It's a testament to the power of community, of family, and of real, raw talent. I'm so excited to witness her power and growth.

Dreamville isn't just about the big names, though. It's about the culture, the community. It's about supporting local businesses, artists, and organizations. It's a true reflection of the vibrant spirit of Raleigh, and a reminder that we're all in this together. Imagine, a massive cookout, but with the best music in the world. It’s the vibe, my loves.

And let's not forget the economic impact. Dreamville pumps millions into the local economy, bringing people from all over the world to experience the magic of North Carolina. It's a win-win for everyone.

So, get your tickets, grab your crew, and get ready to experience the magic of Dreamville Festival 2025. It's gonna be a weekend of unforgettable moments, and your girl will be right there in the thick of it, soaking up every bit of that good energy. Keep checking back because I'll be updating you with IYKYK Festival info in the coming weeks. Fifth & Final, see you there, my loves!

Remember to get your tickets at dreamvillefest.com!

Saturday, April 5

Lil Wayne With Hot Boys & Big Tymers (Juvenile, Turk, B.G., Mannie Fresh, Birdman)

21 Savage

PartyNextDoor

Ludacris

Ari Lennox

Chief Keef

Keyshia Cole (Celebrating 20 years of The Way It Is)

Bas

Young Nudy

AB-Soul

Lute

Omen

Kai Ca$h & Niko Brim

Sunday, April 6