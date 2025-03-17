Under-the-Radar Film Festival in North Carolina

Going to the movies in North Carolina is always a fun activity, and as the years go by, it becomes more classic. Believe it or not, back in the day, movie theaters were the only way people could see big flicks when they came out. Then, came the home video, and people could see the movies in the theater and then catch them at home on VHS months after they debuted. Now, we're spoiled, and with home streaming services, we can watch new movies all the time from the comfort of our homes.

But, there's something special and nostalgic about going to see a movie in the theater. It's even better if you actually go to a film festival to catch that niche flick that's getting so much buzz online. Now, one North Carolina film festival is gearing up for another year.

North Carolina Film Festival Getting Props

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best film festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. "Film festivals can be as astonishingly varied as cinema itself, showcasing everything from glossy premieres to daring independent productions to underground cult films," USA Today notes in the feature.

Coming in at No. 1 is the Cinema Columbus Film Festival in Columbus, Ohio. USA Today raves about this festival, stating, "With a mission to inspire and connect audiences through the power of cinema, the Cinema Columbus Film Festival collaborates with venues throughout central Ohio to showcase a curated selection of independent films from around the world." Spanning multiple genres including drama, comedy, documentary, and experimental works, the festival highlights the diversity and creativity of contemporary filmmaking. Attendees can immerse themselves in engaging screenings, thought-provoking panel discussions, and Q&A sessions."

Unfortunately, no North Carolina film fests made the cut. But, one fantastic film festival is gearing up for a new season, and that's the North Carolina Film Festival, set for Aug. 2, 2025, at the New Bern Civic Theatre at 414 Pollock Street in New Bern. "The North Carolina Film Festival is an institution devoted to fortifying the pillars of the independent film, television, and video industry," they state on their website. With unwavering dedication, we seek out the most exceptional talents and their captivating creations. Here, features and shorts converge, creating a kaleidoscope of artistic expression that transcends boundaries and celebrates the diversity of creative voices."