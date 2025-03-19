Kanye’s Latest Rant Targets Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, & More

ContestsEvents

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom
Kanye West has once again set the internet ablaze, unleashing a furious social media tirade aimed at several big-name rappers—including Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti.

This latest outburst seems to have been triggered by Carti’s alleged decision to keep Kanye off his new album Music, while at the same time asking for a feature from Kanye’s daughter, North West. After Carti tagged Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in an Instagram Story saying, “Tell my niece North send me a song,” Ye wasn’t having it.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” Kanye fumed in a series of all-caps posts on X. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER.”

But Carti wasn’t the only one in Ye’s crosshairs. He also took shots at Kendrick Lamar, reigniting their ongoing feud by trashing "Not Like Us"—Kendrick’s viral hit aimed at Drake. Kanye even tried to bait him into a rap battle, taunting, “KENDRICK PLEEEEASE COME DISS MEEEE.”

As the rant escalated, Ye made antisemitic remarks and took aim at former collaborators like Pusha T and Ty Dolla $ign, accusing them of siding against him. He also dragged rapper Iggy Azalea into the drama, name-dropping her son and later making crude claims about her past relationships.

Iggy responded with a plea for Kanye to leave her child out of it: “Ye, I understand the point you want to make… But can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?”

The drama didn’t stop there—Kanye then called out Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, and even old friends like Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, claiming they “turned their backs” on him.

With Ye’s rants becoming more unpredictable, the internet is once again left wondering: What—or who—is next?

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
