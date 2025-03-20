Erykah Badu Working on First Album in 15 Years With The Alchemist
Erykah Badu is teaming up with The Alchemist to craft her long-awaited sixth album!
The neo-soul icon, set to receive the Icon Award at Billboard Women in Music 2025, spilled the news in a new cover story with Billboard. Toward the end of the feature, it was revealed that The Alchemist, the mastermind behind beats for Boldy James, Griselda, and Roc Marciano, will executive-produce Badu’s first album in 15 years.
Her last full-length project, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), dropped in 2010, followed by her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone. Meanwhile, The Alchemist has been busy—just last month, he released Life Is Beautiful, a joint project with Larry June and 2 Chainz.
Over on Reddit, fans are already buzzing about the collaboration. One user called it "a crazy link up," while another said they "can't wait for this album!" Others were equally hyped, with one fan adding, "Wild collab. Wouldn’t have thought of this link up. Will def be listening day 1!" With Badu’s soulful magic and The Alchemist’s signature beats, this comeback is shaping up to be something special!