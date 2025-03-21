2 Chainz Calls Out Ex-Employee for Allegedly Stealing
Rapper 2 Chainz is sharing a personal story about a former employee who allegedly swiped expensive items from one of his businesses. But instead of seeking revenge, he’s letting his followers know how it made him feel—without pressing charges.
In a now-deleted Instagram video (Can be viewed here), 2 Chainz, walking near his businesses in Atlanta, opened up: “This junk been happened but it’s on my heart right now. I do a lot for my community,” he said. “Really my businesses – they help women. [My restaurant] Esco is mostly women that work there, the nail shop is all women. But you know, for a girl that was working in there for me, with me to go back in there and steal all the stuff out of there… the TVs, the sofas. I’ma be able to get it but I just feel like… I mean, this been happen.”
He continued, sharing a moment with his son, Halo, who asked why the items were missing. “I don’t know why it’s on my heart. I’m walking with [my son] Halo and he’s asking all these questions like, ‘Why all the stuff gone?’ Because the girl went back in there and stole everything out of there. I ain’t gon’ press charges, I ain’t gon’ do nothing but I just want you to see this and feel this.”
In his caption, he added: “No good deed goes unpunished [shrug emoji] im not even mad, I know it’s hard out here … it’s the principle.”
While 2 Chainz didn’t say exactly when the theft happened, he explained that it’s something that has stayed on his mind. It appears the incident happened at his Pamper Nail Studio, based on the post's location.