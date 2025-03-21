ContestsEvents

2 Chainz Calls Out Ex-Employee for Allegedly Stealing

Rapper 2 Chainz is sharing a personal story about a former employee who allegedly swiped expensive items from one of his businesses. But instead of seeking revenge, he’s letting his…

Kayla Morgan
2 Chainz So Help Me God
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Audi)

Rapper 2 Chainz is sharing a personal story about a former employee who allegedly swiped expensive items from one of his businesses. But instead of seeking revenge, he’s letting his followers know how it made him feel—without pressing charges.

In a now-deleted Instagram video (Can be viewed here), 2 Chainz, walking near his businesses in Atlanta, opened up: “This junk been happened but it’s on my heart right now. I do a lot for my community,” he said. “Really my businesses – they help women. [My restaurant] Esco is mostly women that work there, the nail shop is all women. But you know, for a girl that was working in there for me, with me to go back in there and steal all the stuff out of there… the TVs, the sofas. I’ma be able to get it but I just feel like… I mean, this been happen.”

He continued, sharing a moment with his son, Halo, who asked why the items were missing. “I don’t know why it’s on my heart. I’m walking with [my son] Halo and he’s asking all these questions like, ‘Why all the stuff gone?’ Because the girl went back in there and stole everything out of there. I ain’t gon’ press charges, I ain’t gon’ do nothing but I just want you to see this and feel this.”

In his caption, he added: “No good deed goes unpunished [shrug emoji] im not even mad, I know it’s hard out here … it’s the principle.”

While 2 Chainz didn’t say exactly when the theft happened, he explained that it’s something that has stayed on his mind. It appears the incident happened at his Pamper Nail Studio, based on the post's location.

2 Chainz
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Parenting Hot Takes: Unpopular Opinions That Might Just Make Sense
Human InterestParenting Hot Takes: Unpopular Opinions That Might Just Make SenseKayla Morgan
FBI Warns of Medusa Ransomware: Gmail and Outlook Users at Risk
Human InterestFBI Warns of Medusa Ransomware: Gmail and Outlook Users at Risk
Dome Manufacturer Bringing 72 Jobs, $4.6 Million Investment to Fayetteville
Local NewsDome Manufacturer Bringing 72 Jobs, $4.6 Million Investment to FayettevilleBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect