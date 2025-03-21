Black Girl Magic Symposium Set for Saturday in Downtown Fayetteville

Stacy Jones, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, is the inspiration for the foundation, and the Black Girl Magic Symposium.

Fayetteville is full of Black Girl Magic, and for the fourth year in a row, the Stacy Jones Foundation is celebrating it with its annual Black Girl Magic Symposium, taking place Saturday, March 22 in Downtown Fayetteville.

The event is free, and scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 159 Maxwell Street (at the corner of Maxwell and Russell). Pre-registration is encourage. Click here to register.

Starting at 2 p.m., a panel of four professionals from various fields will share their wisdom on claiming space as Black women in the workplace while navigating life’s challenges and uncertainties.

Dr. Shenae Whitehead with the Stacy Jones Foundation

Dr. Shenae Whitehead, CEO and founder of the Stacy Jones Foundation, said the idea for the event sparked while working with some of her teenage clients and realizing the need to debunk stereotypes about Black women in corporate spaces.

“These kids need to hear these stories that we, as professionals, Black and brown women, go through,”Whitehead said. “I think my initial intent was because, you know, you constantly hear about Black women professionally, like we’re aggressive or overbearing or negative. But no, there are a lot of us who are very passionate about what we do.”

This year’s panelists include licensed social worker Jasmine Akalanou, youth pastor Kenyetta Brown, elementary school teacher Itainya Ling, and accredited financial counselor Crystal McLean. Each offers a unique set of insights, giving young girls the opportunity to learn about different career paths from women already excelling in their fields.

Whitehead, a psychologist, will serve as the event's host.

The Stacy Jones Foundation was created in 2018 to honor the life of Whitehead’s mother, a New Jersey native who made it her mission to give back to the Fayetteville community after relocating as a military wife.

In 2017, Jones was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which took her life six months later in March 2018. Whitehead launched the Stacy Jones Foundation to continue her mother’s legacy of giving back through supply drives, holiday gift baskets and scholarship opportunities, including those in the NC/SC High School America Pageant.

Saturday’s goal is to ignite curiosity in youth and inspire young Black professionals who may be considering a career change.

“For me, Black girl magic is owning the room,” Whitehead said. “Like, you are coming in, and you don’t have to demand attention. Everything that you stand for, everything you’ve done, ultimately speaks for itself. Black girl magic is not having to prove yourself to anyone.”