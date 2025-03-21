This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 21

In the Hip-Hop and R&B music history, few dates stick out more than March 21. This day marks the anniversary of significant moments that have had lasting impacts on the genre. An influential artist whose birthday falls on this day is American R&B and soul pioneer, Solomon Burke, born in 1940. The legendary icon is a key transitional figure in bridging the genres of R&B and soul.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, March 21 has witnessed the release of some of the best-selling albums and singles in Hip-Hop and R&B:

2000: Legendary R&B singer Aaliyah released the hit “Try Again” to soundtrack the American action film Romeo Must Die. The song, produced by critically acclaimed hitmaker Timbaland, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and got the singer nominated for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Cultural Milestones

March 21 has been the backdrop of culture-shaping moments that have influenced some of the industry's leading acts:

1997: The biopic Selena, which chronicles the life of Texan-born Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, was released. R&B and pop singer Jennifer Lopez, who played Selena in the film, garnered praise for her performance, with many considering it her breakout role.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed controversies and challenging events in the lives of some of hip-hop and R&B's most beloved stars:

2004: R&B and soul singer and producer Johnny Bristol died aged 65. The Motown legend is best known for his 1974 single “Hang On in There Baby,” which reached No. 2 on the U.S. R&B chart, now known as the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He also cowrote and produced songs for many influential Motown artists, including Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and The Supremes, and Gladys Knight and the Pips.

