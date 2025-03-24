Lute Brings Back Free GoldMouf Garage Kickoff to Dreamville Festival

Hello my luvs, listen up! I have some sweet tea straight from the heart of the Ville... Dreamville, and I'm here to spill it on the first official kick-off to Dreamville Fest 2025! Honey, we're talking about the FIFTH and FINAL Dreamville, so you know it's about to be legendary!

Now, you know we have to start this celebration off right, and that's exactly what Lute's bringing to the table. Y'all remember that GoldMouf Garage block party? Well, it's back, and it's bigger and better than ever! Our boy Lute hit the 'gram with the info, and I'm here to amplify it.

What's Poppin'? 'Lute's "GoldMouf Garage" block party, a whole vibe with music, classic cars, those low-riders that make you wanna ride, food that'll make your soul sing, and performances that'll have you vibing.

When's the Party? Mark your calendars! Friday, April 5, 2025, from 1 PM to 8 PM. That's right, a whole afternoon and evening of pure, unadulterated good times.

Where's the Spot? Raleigh, NC, right next to the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh, or CAM Raleigh, for short. Very much artsy and fly!

Who's Throwing It? None other than our own Charlotte NC native, a Dreamville king himself, Lute! He's bringing southern hospitality and those smooth vibes.

And let me tell you, this is just the beginning! This "GoldMouf Garage" is just one part of a whole week of Dreamville Festival festivities. We're talkin' a Dreamville Public Access event at CAM Raleigh, a Runologie x Trophy Brewing daytime block party, and of course, the main event: Dreamville Festival itself!

Y'all know Dreamville Festival is a whole movement. It's a celebration of music, culture, and that North Carolina pride we hold so dear. We're talking fans from all over the world coming to experience that magic, and it all started right here in our backyard!

And let's give a shoutout to, J. Cole! He's putting the Ville and the whole state of NC on the map, showing the world what we're all about. We couldn't be prouder of this humble soul.

Now, here's the best part: this "GoldMouf Garage" block party is in Lute's words "FREE 99!" That's right, y'all! Just bring your beautiful selves, your kids, your cousins, your aunties, your mamas, and your mama's mamas! It's a family affair, and everyone's invited.