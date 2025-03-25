Bianca Censori Struggling to Leave Kanye West, ‘Controls So Many Aspects of Her Life’

Bianca Censori’s relationship with husband Kanye West has been a whirlwind of public speculation, with many believing that West is holding Censori “hostage” and pressuring her into situations she’s uncomfortable with. One such instance was when she walked the Grammy Awards red carpet in a sheer nude dress, with nothing underneath.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that Censori is struggling to leave the relationship, as West “controls so many aspects of her life,” making it difficult for her to walk away.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s Marriage About to End?

The same source revealed that a “frightened” Censori is already thinking of breaking up with West but finds it difficult. The source also alleged that Censori attempted to stay at a different hotel.



“Bianca went to another hotel and someone narced it out," said the source. “He sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone … this was about a week ago and now he’s left town.”



The source added, “She’s living under this aggressive situation. She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.”

Kanye West’s Latest Disturbing Behavior

Censori has every reason to be afraid, especially given West’s increasingly disturbing behavior, which seems to have escalated recently. His latest controversies include releasing a song with his daughter North, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs who is facing multiple sexual assault charges.



He's also allowed Andrew and Tristan Tate to hang out with North. (The Tate brothers are also being investigated for rape, human trafficking, and other serious charges). These actions prompted ex-wife Kim Kardashian to file for sole custody of their four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm -- according to The Independent.

West also made controversial tweets about the mental capacity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins using offensive language, which led to a public rebuke from Beyoncé’s parents, particularly her father, Matthew Knowles. He reportedly told West, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry. I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health," as reported by People.

TMZ reported that the controversial rapper is now in Tokyo, his “happy place,” decompressing after his online rants and mounting backlash. The outlet also reported that West instantly felt calm as soon as he reached Tokyo and that Los Angeles, the entertainment industry capital, is a trigger for him.