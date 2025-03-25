Redman Says He & Method Man No Longer Hang Out

Turns out, Redman and Method Man—one of hip-hop’s most legendary duos—aren’t exactly best buds off the clock. While they’ve been killing it together for decades, Redman recently revealed that when the show’s over, so is the hangout time. It's worth mentioning that there is no bad blood between them and the love is still there.

During a sit-down on The Julian Dorey Show, the rap icon didn’t hesitate when asked if he and Method Man still kick it outside of work. His response? A straight-up, “Hell no!”

“We do shows and we come back home,” he explained. “I don’t hang out with a lot of rappers at all. This is work, this is home. We’re very inclusive with our movement. Once we’re off the road, we’re like, ‘Alright. You got family to deal with, I got s--- I gotta do.’ My circle is very small. So we all have different lives. I don’t hang out with rappers. I might call.”

That doesn’t mean Redman’s completely disconnected, though. “There’s a lot of MCs who I’m connected with. Of course Wu[-Tang Clan] is my crew or whatever, but there’s a lot of artists that we might chop it up on the phone – but no. The only artists I hang out with is my boy DoItAll from Lords of The Underground and Treach if I see him in the hood and that’s about it. And Kid Capri. Kid Capri is my big bro. I talk to him and go see him all the time. But he’s not a rapper though. He’s a DJ. One of the best.”

When it comes to making music, Redman is down to team up with Meth for Blackout! 3, but his partner-in-rhyme? Not so much.

Back in November, the duo sat down with Red Bull for their Red Bull Spiral series to reflect on their careers and discuss their future plans.

“I want to do a Blackout! 3, maybe like 12 songs,” Redman said.

Meth, however, had a different vision: “We are not even focused on no Blackouts! or any of that s--- right now. Brother, we are focused on this TV and movie stuff and producing as well. We’ve got to get these stories out there.”

Fans have been holding out hope for another Blackout! ever since the duo’s 1999 debut album went platinum, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. A decade later, Blackout! 2 also cracked the Top 10, making it seem like a trilogy was inevitable. In fact, in 2014, the duo even teased that Blackout! 3 was on the way “in the next few months.”