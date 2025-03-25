This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 25

March 25 is the anniversary of many important developments in Hip-Hop and R&B history. It marks the birthday of R&B and Soul legend Aretha Franklin, who was born in 1942 and is universally regarded as one of the most influential and best-selling artists of the 20th century. During her six-decade career, she received numerous awards, including 18 Grammys, a National Medal of Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has witnessed the release of many career-defining music releases in Hip-Hop and R&B:

Bad Boy Records and Arista Records released Life After Death, the posthumous second studio album by legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G barely two weeks after his murder. The double album featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil' Kim, 112, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Run-DMC, Too Short, Mase, P. Diddy, and R. Kelly. 2022: Denzel Curry released his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyes See Your Future, with guest appearances from Robert Glasper, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack, and Saul Williams. The record enjoyed a positive reception , debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 51, and it was the 10th best album of 2022 according to Complex.

Denzel Curry released his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyes See Your Future, with guest appearances from Robert Glasper, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack, and Saul Williams. The record enjoyed a positive reception , debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 51, and it was the 10th best album of 2022 according to Complex. 2022: American R&B sensations Summer Walker and SZA dropped an extended version of the song "No Love" from Walker's second album, Still Over It, which she had released in 2021. The pop-inspired R&B track featured rapper Cardi B.

Cultural Milestones

March 25 is the anniversary of many culture-shaping moments in hip-hop and R&B:

Motown Records commemorated its 25th anniversary with a television special, Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever. The program was recorded at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, and featured performances by Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder. 1985: Music icon Prince won his first and only Academy Award at the 57th Academy Awards for Best Original Song Score for the motion picture Purple Rain. He beat fellow nominees Jeff Moss, who was nominated for The Muppets Take Manhattan, and Kris Kristofferson, nominated for Songwriter.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date has also seen many memorable performances and recordings throughout hip-hop and R&B history:

Motown legend Diana Ross performed "I Just Called to Say I Love You" at the 57th Academy Awards. The ballad, written by singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder for the 1984 soundtrack album The Woman in Red, was a global hit and remains Wonder's top-selling single. 2015: Acclaimed singer Mariah Carey sang some of her signature tunes on the first installment of Carpool Karaoke alongside James Corden, the new host of the Late Late Show. During the program, the star performed "Always Be My Baby," "Vision of Love," "Thirsty," and "Fantasy."