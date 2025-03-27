ContestsEvents

Breaking Down the 125 FCC Complaints Against Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance

When Kendrick Lamar took the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, we all knew it’s going to be one for the books, especially since he’s the first solo rapper…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When Kendrick Lamar took the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, we all knew it’s going to be one for the books, especially since he’s the first solo rapper to headline the show. Between the glittering lights, the synchronized dancing, and the cameos (hello, Uncle Samuel L. Jackson!), Lamar delivered a performance that had everyone talking. But apparently, not everyone was a fan. 

Enter the 125 complaints the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) received. 

Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Like No Other 

As reported by Billboard, Lamar’s halftime show during the Super Bowl LIX had people complaining to the FCC. The complaints totaled 125 ranging from “Lamar’s lyrics, choreography, and guest appearances.” 

The Hill obtained a report about the complaints raised against the Grammy Award-winning rapper including: 

  • Lyrics and provocative dancing 
  • Claims of “racism” 
  • Serena Williams “crip-walking” promoted “gang affiliation.”
  • How the show was “divisive, downgrading, and filed with profanity” 

One viewer wrote to the FCC and called it “the worst halftime show” they have ever seen and how glad they were to not understand most of what Lamar was saying and that “it is absolutely not appropriate entertainment for all ages.” 

Another wrote, “It would be a nice change to have entertainment that truly shows what America should be; family, country, decency and respect. It is tiresome to have to send children out of the room during what should be a family event due to possible vulgarity and inappropriate language/gestures,” and that they hope for the next Super Bowl that the musical entertainment is “family friendly.” 

TMZ (via the New York Post) also reported that there are 10 FCC complaints just for Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us,” his Drake diss track. One of the critics said, “Kendrick Lamar made fake false and scandalous claims that are unfounded. He [said] drake was a pedophile on TV in front of million of ppl, do better, this is a sad day.”  

Another added that Lamar took the chance to air a “personal vendetta” against Drake. 

This isn't the first time a Super Bowl halftime show has drawn complaints to the FCC. Rihanna's 2023 performance, for instance, garnered 103 complaints, according to The Blast (via Yahoo! Entertainment). However, this number pales in comparison to the 1,312 complaints filed against Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's 2020 performance, as reported by CNN

Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
