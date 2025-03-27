ContestsEvents

Lil Baby in Raleigh: Win Tickets Here

WHO’S READY! Lil Baby is bringing the WHAM WORLD TOUR to Lenovo Center Raleigh on 6/15 with special guests BigXthaPlug, NLE Choppa & Loe Shimmy! Enter to win below!

Brandon Plotnick
lil baby

Lil Baby
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
