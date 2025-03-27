Tank and the Bangas, Rissi Palmer Headlining Fayetteville Juneteenth Jubilee

With four years of the event under its belt, Cool Spring Downtown District in Fayetteville announced the lineup for the fifth anniversary Juneteenth Jubilee, featuring Tank and the Bangas, and Rissi Palmer.

"Juneteenth Jubilee: Soverieign" is set for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 in Festival Park in Downtown Fayetteville.

"This year, we will be amplifying the accomplishments and contributions of Black Women in the culture and in our community," a news release from Cool Spring said. "The Jubilee will feature nationally touring headliners, local performance acts, food trucks, small-business and corporate vendors, artists/artisans, history, games and other entertainment for the whole family."

An Unmissable Musical Lineup 🎶

The Jubilee is bringing some serious talent to the stage this year!

🎤 Rissi Palmer kicks off the evening with her unique blend of Southern Soul, country, and R&B. She made history as one of the few Black women to break into country music, and her passion for inclusivity in the genre has made her a respected voice in the industry. From The White House to the Grand Ole Opry, she’s performed on some of the biggest stages and shared the spotlight with artists like Taylor Swift and The Eagles.

🌟 Tank and the Bangas take the stage as this year’s headliners, bringing their Grammy-winning energy and signature New Orleans sound to Fayetteville. Known for their dynamic fusion of spoken word, jazz, funk, and soul, this powerhouse group first gained national attention on a widely seen episode of NPR Tiny Desk Contest, and they’ve been captivating audiences ever since. Their latest album, The Heart, The Mind, and The Soul, just won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, making this performance one you won’t want to miss! They also have three other Grammy nominations.

New This Year: The Miss Juneteenth Fayetteville Scholarship Pageant 👑

For the first time, the Jubilee will feature the Miss Juneteenth Fayetteville Scholarship Pageant, recognizing young Black women for their achievements, leadership, and community impact. The crowning ceremony will take place during the event, adding an extra layer of celebration and empowerment to the day. For more information, contact J19 Unity Pageant Director, Linyi Ridgell, via Facebook (@juneteenth.queens.fayetteville.nc).

More Than an Event – A Community Tradition

The City of Fayetteville is proud to be the title sponsor of this year’s Juneteenth Jubilee. Mayor Mitch Colvin shared why this event is so important:

“Juneteenth event is about commemorating a pivotal moment in history; and affirming our commitment to diversity, equality and community,” Colvin said. “It’s an opportunity for us to reflect on our past, celebrate progress and unite in our ongoing journey towards a more inclusive and equitable future.”

And Cool Spring Downtown District is dedicated to making this year’s Jubilee a meaningful and uplifting experience. Ashanti Bennett, Interim President/CEO of CSDD, explains:

“Every year that we do this event feels significant, but this year, in particular, we want to mindfully offer a space for reflection and joy, as we ponder events from the past, their re-emergence in the contemporary landscape, and the potential impact on a transcendental future. Gathering in unity and love is a powerful balm during uncertain times.”

