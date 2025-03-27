ContestsEvents

Tank and the Bangas, Rissi Palmer Headlining Fayetteville Juneteenth Jubilee

Tank and the Bangas and Rissi Palmer are headlining the Fayetteville Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday, June 14.

Babydoll on Foxy99
fayetteville juneteenth jubilee tank and the bangas rissi palmer

Tank and the Bangas, and Rissi Palmer are headlining the 2025 Fayetteville Juneteenth Jubilee.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images / Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With four years of the event under its belt, Cool Spring Downtown District in Fayetteville announced the lineup for the fifth anniversary Juneteenth Jubilee, featuring Tank and the Bangas, and Rissi Palmer.

"Juneteenth Jubilee: Soverieign" is set for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 in Festival Park in Downtown Fayetteville.

"This year, we will be amplifying the accomplishments and contributions of Black Women in the culture and in our community," a news release from Cool Spring said. "The Jubilee will feature nationally touring headliners, local performance acts, food trucks, small-business and corporate vendors, artists/artisans, history, games and other entertainment for the whole family."

An Unmissable Musical Lineup 🎶

The Jubilee is bringing some serious talent to the stage this year!

🎤 Rissi Palmer kicks off the evening with her unique blend of Southern Soul, country, and R&B. She made history as one of the few Black women to break into country music, and her passion for inclusivity in the genre has made her a respected voice in the industry. From The White House to the Grand Ole Opry, she’s performed on some of the biggest stages and shared the spotlight with artists like Taylor Swift and The Eagles.

🌟 Tank and the Bangas take the stage as this year’s headliners, bringing their Grammy-winning energy and signature New Orleans sound to Fayetteville. Known for their dynamic fusion of spoken word, jazz, funk, and soul, this powerhouse group first gained national attention on a widely seen episode of NPR Tiny Desk Contest, and they’ve been captivating audiences ever since. Their latest album, The Heart, The Mind, and The Soul, just won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, making this performance one you won’t want to miss! They also have three other Grammy nominations.

New This Year: The Miss Juneteenth Fayetteville Scholarship Pageant 👑

For the first time, the Jubilee will feature the Miss Juneteenth Fayetteville Scholarship Pageant, recognizing young Black women for their achievements, leadership, and community impact. The crowning ceremony will take place during the event, adding an extra layer of celebration and empowerment to the day. For more information, contact J19 Unity Pageant Director, Linyi Ridgell, via Facebook (@juneteenth.queens.fayetteville.nc).

More Than an Event – A Community Tradition

The City of Fayetteville is proud to be the title sponsor of this year’s Juneteenth Jubilee. Mayor Mitch Colvin shared why this event is so important:

“Juneteenth event is about commemorating a pivotal moment in history; and affirming our commitment to diversity, equality and community,” Colvin said. “It’s an opportunity for us to reflect on our past, celebrate progress and unite in our ongoing journey towards a more inclusive and equitable future.”

And Cool Spring Downtown District is dedicated to making this year’s Jubilee a meaningful and uplifting experience. Ashanti Bennett, Interim President/CEO of CSDD, explains:

“Every year that we do this event feels significant, but this year, in particular, we want to mindfully offer a space for reflection and joy, as we ponder events from the past, their re-emergence in the contemporary landscape, and the potential impact on a transcendental future. Gathering in unity and love is a powerful balm during uncertain times.”

Join the Celebration!

Interested in sponsoring or getting involved? Reach out to Ashanti Bennett at ashanti@coolspringfay.org.

Juneteenth JubileeRissi PalmerTank and The Bangas
Babydoll on Foxy99Writer
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson is bringing you inside The Dollhouse, middays from 10a to 3p on Foxy 99. She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, and grew up listening to legendary heritage Hip Hop Foxy 99 personalities, all while secretly dreaming of one day becoming one of them. Babydoll is known to be an “around the way girl” amongst Foxy listeners, connecting with them and writing about music, pop culture, and holistic wellness. She is a graduate of Carolina School of Broadcasting, in Charlotte North Carolina. Babydoll colloquially delivers compelling content and information. She connects with listeners not only over the airwaves, but also through social media platforms; as well as in their communities where it counts most.
Related Stories
Chris Brown Announces Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour for 20th Anniversary
MusicChris Brown Announces Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour for 20th AnniversaryKayla Morgan
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson winner of Documentary (Feature) award for ‘Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ poses with his award wearing an all black ensemble with multiple chain necklaces
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 27Bianca Barratt
Miami-Dade Honors Hip-Hop Legends with New Street Names
MusicMiami-Dade Honors Hip-Hop Legends with New Street NamesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect