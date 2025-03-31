Cardi B Accuses Offset of Harassment in Explosive Rant

Just when you thought Cardi B and Offset’s breakup couldn’t get any more dramatic, boom—another twist! The rapper is now accusing her estranged husband of straight-up harassing her with explicit messages.

Since Cardi filed for divorce last year, the exes have been at each other’s throats in public spats. But this latest round? It might be the most intense yet.

Over the weekend, Cardi hopped on X Spaces and dropped some serious allegations, claiming Offset has been flooding both her and her rumored new man (NFL star Stefon Diggs) with sexually explicit messages—and even making terrifying threats.

“This guy is upset because I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life. He’s mad about that,” she said.

“Mind you, this man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex. That’s the type of s--- I’ve been dealing with for the past two months.”

According to Cardi, Offset’s harassment doesn’t stop there. “Every time he knows I go out of town, he harasses me, he leaves me voice notes trying to put my self-esteem to the ground, and I’m so tired of it. I’m so tired of him and his girlfriend playing games on my phone, leaving explicit voicemails on my phone.”

And speaking of Offset’s new girlfriend, Cardi had a few words for her too: "I hit this girl up before like, ‘Yo, I better not find out you’ve been in my house.’ This girl told me, ‘Why you care that I’m in the house. You haven’t been there for three years.’"

“Girl, how you gonna tell me why I’m mad that you in my house! That’s my house that I bought. Are you okay?”

Cardi also accused Offset of ordering an attack on one of her friends as part of what she calls his ongoing campaign against her. And she made it crystal clear—if he doesn’t apologize, she’s ready to spill all the tea.

“I’m expos[ing] every f------ thing,” she warned.