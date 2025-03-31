This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 31

March 31 witnessed pivotal events that shaped Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day marks the birthday of the American rapper Jay Rock, born in 1985. The West Coast rapper's 2018 lead single, "King's Dead," from his third studio album, Redemption, was his first to chart and won him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The song, featuring fellow heavy-hitters Kendrick Lamar and Future, reached the top 10 in several countries, including New Zealand, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many genre-defining albums and singles were released on this day:

2015: American R&B singer Janelle Monae and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna released the single "Yoga" from the collective album Wondaland Presents: The Eephus. It was Monae's first song to chart, peaking at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100.

American R&B singer Janelle Monae and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna released the single "Yoga" from the collective album Wondaland Presents: The Eephus. It was Monae's first song to chart, peaking at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2023: Alternative rap phenom Tyler the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the deluxe edition of his seventh studio album, which was released in June 2021. The critically acclaimed, primarily self-produced album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Odd Future rapper a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022.

Alternative rap phenom Tyler the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the deluxe edition of his seventh studio album, which was released in June 2021. The critically acclaimed, primarily self-produced album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Odd Future rapper a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. 2023: American singer-songwriter Chlöe released her debut solo album In Pieces, featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Missy Elliot, and Future. The album reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 119 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This day is associated with many important cultural moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history:

1992: Teen hip-hop duo Kriss Kross released their debut studio album Totally Crossed Out. Featuring singles such as "Jump," and "Warm It Up," it topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Teen hip-hop duo Kriss Kross released their debut studio album Totally Crossed Out. Featuring singles such as "Jump," and "Warm It Up," it topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. 2023: Rapper Lil Wayne released his first greatest hits album, I Am Music, through his record label Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records. It contained songs from the Tha Carter series of studio albums and I Am Not a Human Being I & II.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 31 has marked some low points and challenges in hip-hop and R&B:

2001: Music star Whitney Houston and her husband Bobby Brown were banned from Hollywood's Bel-Air Hotel for life after reportedly wrecking their room. Hotel workers reported that the TV was smashed, two doors were pulled from their hinges, and the carpets had alcohol stains.

Music star Whitney Houston and her husband Bobby Brown were banned from Hollywood's Bel-Air Hotel for life after reportedly wrecking their room. Hotel workers reported that the TV was smashed, two doors were pulled from their hinges, and the carpets had alcohol stains. 2005: Death Row Record label boss Marion "Suge" Knight was ordered to pay $107 million in damages to a woman who alleged she helped him establish the label. As one of Hip-Hop's top labels, Death Row Records counted many legendary rappers in its roster, including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

Death Row Record label boss Marion "Suge" Knight was ordered to pay $107 million in damages to a woman who alleged she helped him establish the label. As one of Hip-Hop's top labels, Death Row Records counted many legendary rappers in its roster, including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. 2019: Acclaimed American rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in the parking lot of his clothing store in Los Angeles. The beloved rapper's first and only studio album, Victory Lap, was released in 2018 and debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4 before peaking at No. 2.