Fayetteville State Bowling Takes Third Straight CIAA Title

Fayetteville State University's bowling team locked up its third straight CIAA championship with a perfect 4-0 record. With this victory, FSU secured its spot in the NCAA National Collegiate Bowling Championship on April 4.

Junior star Ericka Reed tore through the tournament, putting up an impressive 200.75 average. She was named CIAA Bowler of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Junior Paige Rockwell finished the season with an average of 188.30 and earned All-CIAA honors for the third consecutive year. Both Rockwell and Reed got their bowling start in Ohio's youth programs.

"We have a lot of talent, and they are all focused on the same goals,” said Broncos coach Bobby Henderson. "What makes this a great team is that they know that grades come first. It's easy to have a great team when they are also talented in the classroom."